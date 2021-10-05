By Abubaker Kirunda

Police in Buikwe District has refuted claims that about 30 people drowned in River Nile as they avoided arrest from moving past curfew time.

Social media reports allege that the 30 people who had gone for leisure at Nile discovery beach in Njeru Municipality in Buikwe drowned in the River on Sunday after police raided the area.

The Ssezibwa Region police spokesperson Hellen Butoto however says the allegation is false and unproven.

She has now called for calm adding that such an incidence was never reported at the beach.

She however says investigations into the allegation are ongoing.