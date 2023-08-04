Administrators at Nakanyonyi Secondary School in Mukono district have asked police to fast-track the release of a report from forensic tests on the suspected food poisoning case.

The suspected poisoning incident left over 200 students admitted at different health facilities for emergency treatment on July 20.

This prompted police forensic experts to take food samples to the government analytical lab for testing. However, the report that had been expected in just a week is yet to be produced.

According to the school head teacher, Mr. Amos Balongo, the delayed release of the report has slowed down efforts to mobilize funds to clear the medical bills that amount to over Shs10 million.

He tells KFM that the report will help boost their efforts to solicit funds before legal proceedings are taken against the school.