Police have announced plans to apply a tougher approach against politicians defying guidelines on their campaign trail.

The Inspector-General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola says the first 9 days of the campaigns have been identified by utter disobedience of set guidelines by government institutions like the health ministry and the Electoral Commission.

The Ministry of Health allowed gatherings of not more than 200 people to gather for campaign rallies something he says has repeatedly been defied.

The IGP says this is intended to maintain the integrity of the Electoral Process, the Electoral Commission and law enforcement agencies reached out to all candidates and their campaign agents to discourage violence.

Earlier on while addressing journalists in Kampala, AIGP Edward Ochom the police Director Operations noted that they will not hesitate to arrest any presidential candidate found defying health guidelines.

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine was today arrested in Luuka District where he had been scheduled to address his supporters as he looks for votes ahead of the 2021 general election.

The Kyadondo East MP was arrested following a scuffle between his supporters and security operatives at his campaign venue.