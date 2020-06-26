By Shamim Nateebwa

The Police have banned and vowed to arrest all those holding weekend in-house parties.

According to the Kampala metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, they have got information from intelligence that people stock drinks, particularly alcohol and invite friends for overnight in-house parties especially on weekends.

Uganda has been under lockdown and night curfew for the last three months.

After President Museveni declared curfew to contain further spread of coronavirus, there have been several reports of security agencies breaking into people’s homes and beating them in the excuse of enforcing the presidential directives in different parts of the country.