

Police have vowed to continue pulling down campaign posters placed in undesignated places especially in the city centre.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, Fred Enanga the police spokesperson said they are to liaise with the Kampala Capital City Authority on the correct way to erect campaign posters and where they should be placed.

This is after a number of posters of presidential aspirants were put down by police on claims that they were blocking visibility in the city.

He has also tasked members of the public with videos of security officers specifically plucking off opposition aspirants’ posters should hand them over to the force for prosecution of the perpetrators.

However, earlier, the lord mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago noted that it’s illegal currently for the city’s governing body KCCA or any other government agency to levy taxes or remove out door adverts including posters not until the law is passed.