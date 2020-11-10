

As the presidential and parliamentary campaigns for candidates nominated 2021 election enters day two, police has vowed to block any one found violating the set guidelines.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga says all candidates should ensure that campaign guidelines issued by the electoral commission and Covid-19 Standard Operation Procedures issued by the health ministry are followed.

He said police is going to be keen on campaign time set between 7am-6pm and any campaign activity conducted out of this time frame will attract police attention.

Meanwhile, Enanga warns supporters against crowding around the designated places saying police will use its crowd dispersal method to protect them from the Covid-19 pandemic.