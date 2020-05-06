Police has vowed to continue camping at Kiseka market to ensure that shops selling auto parts do not open until further pronouncements are made by the President or trade minister about the same.

Police and traders yesterday accused each other of misinterpreting the presidential directives on re-opening of wholesale shops and asked President Museveni to clarify on the wholesale shops allowed to open and the ones that should not.

Daniel Senono, one of the traders operating an auto parts wholesale shop who was blocked from opening his store by police yesterday says the President needs to urgently make clear communication on the matter.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango tells KFM that these spare parts shops are not part of the autogarages that were allowed to reopen.