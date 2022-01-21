By Ritah Kemigisa

The police forces have vowed to ensure that Police Constable Robert Mukebezi, a traffic officer who was shot by a UPDF soldier receives due justice.

Mukebezi whose leg was earlier this week amputated was allegedly shot while on duty by an ununiformed UPDF officer, Corporal Bashir Babangida attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) headquarters in Mbuya.

He was shot as he attempted to tow a military vehicle that had been involved in a minor accident in Ntinda.

Speaking to KFM, the Kampala metropolitan police traffic commander Rogers Nsereko says they are following up his case which has been taken over by the UPDF, and will ensure it is thoroughly concluded.

He has condemned the shooting of their officer by the UPDF soldier saying they all serve one government and the act cannot be justified much as there are reports of their officers being undisciplined on the road.