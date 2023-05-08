By Mike Sebalu

Police in Kampala have warned political activists against holding demonstrations scheduled for today Monday, May, 8 which they claim are intended to cause violence.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, intelligence information indicates that the organizers are mobilizing protesters through social media platforms.

Onyango adds that the organizers have also allegedly facilitated bodaboda cyclists with fuel to participate in these violent demonstrations expected to also spread to other areas like Mende in Wakiso, Kiboga among others.

He however does not identify any particular political group and no such political activists has made commented on the matter yet.

“Their coordinators have been identified. Some of the coordinators are being engaged to abandon the idea and those who defy will be arrested as a preventive measure,” Onyango said.

Meanwhile, Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, says they have found explosives in Nabweru ahead of the planned violent demonstrations.

“Explosives found in Nabweru on the road to Kazo. These were to be used today in the city by those planning to paint it red. The media should go and see for themselves,” Kulayigye’s tweet reads.