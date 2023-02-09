Police in Kampala have sounded a warning to people planning to demonstrate at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Kololo.

This follows government’s recent move to terminate the mandate of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Uganda saying the country has capacity to protect and ensure human rights observation through entities like the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

Now, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says they have received intelligence that some political activists were planning to demonstrate today February 9, starting as early as 7 am in Kampala.

He says the demonstrations will be illegal because the Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola has not yet been informed about the gathering as per the Public Order Management Act (POMA).