The National Unity Platform (NUP) party is today set to launch its head offices at Makerere Kavule amid caution from police against the same.

Yesterday, the party was forced to postpone the launch of their party headquarters over security concerns as President Museveni had a meeting in the same area.

NUP leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi said they decided to push the ceremony to Friday (today) to shield their guests from security harassment.

However, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango maintains that the NUP leadership should first notify the Inspector General of Police.

“It has come to our attention that the Party leaders have not yet officially notified the Inspector General of Police regarding their event. Therefore, there has been no coordination or harmonization with the security forces. In light of this, we recommend that the National Unity Platform initiates a dialogue and harmonizes with the relevant security authorities before proceeding with their planned function,” he noted

It should be noted that the Constitutional Court in March 2023 nullified sections of the Public Order Management Act (POMA) that among other things required organisations and individuals to seek police permission before holding public assemblies.

Meanwhile, the Ugandan Human Rights Commission chair, Mariam Wagadya via her X (formerly Twitter) handle has appealed for dialogue between police and NUP leaders for a better way forward regarding the launch.

“I have noted the heavy deployment by police & UPDF at the yet-to-be-launched NUP offices in Kawempe. Article 29 of the Constitution protects the right to assemble for all Ugandans. The deployment obstructed the event. Both parties should dialogue and resolve any impasse,” she wrote.