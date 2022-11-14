The Uganda Police Force has cautioned members of the public to stay extra vigilant ahead of the 2nd anniversary of the deadly terrorist attacks which happened in Kampala on November 16, 2021. Three Ugandans; George Katana, Basibe Ismael, Sande Christopher died in bomb attacks at Parliamentary Avenue and CPS in Kampala.

Addressing journalists during a weekly police briefing, Fred Enanga the police spokesperson said terrorists have a habit of executing repeat attacks on anniversaries of fatal attacks.

He has meanwhile urged Ugandans to unite against terrorism.

“Like we have always indicated, the attacks are from known enemies, the ADF and UCFC rebels, who seek to commit violent criminal acts in furtherance of their political gaols and ideologies. As Ugandans we should reject terrorism, in all its forms, because it totally undermines the values of liberty, humanity, freedom and togetherness, which our country, Uganda dearly holds,” Enanga told journalists.