By Peter Sserugo | Monitor

Police in Kampala Metropolitan Area have vowed to arrest anyone found to be participating in tomorrow’s peaceful demonstration against the bad roads in the city, as announced by Opposition leaders.

Addressing the media in Kampala yesterday, leaders of Opposition political parties, through their consortium of United Forces of Changes, unveiled a joint plan against poor service delivery in the country, starting tomorrow with planting of banana stems wherever there is a pot-hole.