By Moses Ndhaye

The police have warned motorists against dangerous driving ahead of the Easter festivities.

The traffic commander Kampala metropolitan Kawuma Nsereko says police will not hesitate to take action against motorists who will be caught on the wrong side of the law.

He says during festivities, motorists especially those engaged in public transport tend to violate traffic rules and end up killing innocent people.

He urges communities to support road safety campaigns such as Tweddeko which private companies such as NTV and Vivo Energy have supported to end road carnage.