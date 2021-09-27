By Juliet Nalwooga

The police have issued a stern warning against holding demonstrations over the arrest of Makindye West Member of Parliament Allan Sewanyana.

Ssewanyana was re-arrested after his release on bail from Kigo Prison last week.

The army has since confirmed that Ssewanyana was arrested and not kidnapped and that he has other charges including terrorism and inciting violence that he needs to answer.

Addressing the media in Kampala this afternoon, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said they have intelligence information about sections of the public planning riots over the MP’s detention.

Enanga has called for calm saying the legislator will soon be arraigned in court.

Ssewanyana, together with his Kawempe North counterpart Muhamma Ssegirinya had spent more than two weeks on remand at Kigo prison.

On September 8, the duo appeared before the Masaka Chief Magistrate’s court and were charged with murder and remanded.