By Moses Ndhaye

Police say 90% of the boda-boda accidents occurring in Kampala are due to failure to respect the traffic rules.

The Kampala Metropolitan police traffic commander Rogers Nsereko says this should stop, with immediate effect.

He says there is no reason why boda-boda cyclists refuse to change their behaviors while riding on the city roads.

About 3700 people die each year in Uganda due to road accidents and the majority are cyclists and pedestrians.

He made the remarks while officiating at the launch of Jumia road safety week, where Jumia was distributing over 700 fee helmets to the motorcyclist.

Meanwhile, the chief executive officer Jumia Uganda Ron Kawamara says they enforce road safety because the company mostly depends on use of motorcycles to carry out product deliveries in and outside the city.