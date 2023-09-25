A police officer from Kyenjonjo district is among the seven suspects arrested in connection with illegal possession and sale of government drugs and medical equipment worth over Shs300 million.

The arrest followed a targeted enforcement operation in Ntoroko and Kyenjojo districts with other suspects including an in-charge of Bweramule Health Centre Il, and some enrolled nurses at Bweramule Health Centre ll.

“Other suspects were arrested from Kyenyojo district and these included Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) Luke Yusuf Katuramu, a police officer who is also a health officer working with Kyenjojo Police Health Centre l,” a statement from the National Drug Authority (NDA) reads in part.

The authority says some suspects confessed to selling drugs to brokers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

During the intelligence-led operation, several government drugs and medical supplies were recovered including; over 100 tins of ARVs, Anti Malarials, 80 cartons of Malaria test strips, 100 boxes of HIV and Hepatitis B test strips, several doses of unpacked Antibiotics and Paracetamol, 12 jerricans of laboratory reagents among others.

Over 32 cartons of assorted drugs suspected to be relabeled and repackaged government drugs were also impounded.

According to NDA, the suspects are being held at Fort Portal Police Station pending a court trial over charges of being in unlawful possession of government stores contrary to section 316 of the Penal Code, carrying on the business of a pharmacist without a license contrary to section 14(3) of the National Drug Policy and Authority (NDAP) Act as well as unlawful possession of classified drugs centrally to section 27(2) of the NDA/P Act.

The suspects holding public offices will also be charged with corruption and abuse of office.