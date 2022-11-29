By Yahudu Kitunzi

Police in Kamuli district have arrested one of their own on allegations of shooting a man dead while attempting to arrest a suspect on Monday evening.

The Busoga North regional police spokesperson, ASP Micheal Kasadha confirmed the arrest of the police officer who shot dead the deceased to aid in investigations.

“We are actively investigating circumstances surrounding the alleged murder by shooting of a 28-year-old man, Moses Kisige,” ASP Kasadha said.

He said the incident occurred on Monday at Kidunha-Luganda village, Kiduna parish, Magogo sub-county in Kamuli district.

Kasadha told KFM that it is alleged that PC Isaac Sisye attached to Kisozi police station shot and injured Moses Kisige whom he had gone to arrest after a series of threatening violence reports against him by his father.

He explained that preliminary findings indicate that as the police officer was in the process of effecting the arrest, the deceased allegedly threatened to cut him (police officer) using a panga prompting the officer to discharge a bullet in the air to scare him off.

“The action did not yield as the deceased advanced closer with determination to harm the officer. This prompted the officer to further discharge another bullet that caught the right thigh of the deceased. He was rushed to Nankandulo health centre where he is likely to have succumbed to injuries,” he said.

The scene of crime was visited by the district CID officer and other detectives, according to Kasadha.