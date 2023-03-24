A Police Constable (PC) in Karenga district has allegedly shot a 22-year-old woman in the leg after a misunderstanding.

Mike Longole, the Mt. Moroto region acting police spokesperson says the victim, a one Paska Nakwang was allegedly shot by PC Peter Emalu attached to Kapedo Town council ASTU detachment in Karenga district.

Police have urged angry residents to remain calm to allow thought inquiries into the matter.

Longole says the incident occurred at the couple’s residence. Nakwang was rushed to Karenga health centre IV and is currently on treatment.

Meanwhile, Emalu has been arrested and his gun exhibited.