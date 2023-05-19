Police in Mbarara District in western Uganda are investigating a murder case after a police officer shot and killed a Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) soldier near Bank of Uganda branch. Police Constable Charles Opio attached to Field Force Unit was detained after he allegedly shot and killed Lt Corporal Yeremiah Paper attached to Ruhengyere Engineering Brigade in Kiruhura District at around 6pm following a misunderstanding.

Police said Opio was in their custody at CPS Mbarara while the soldier’s body was taken to the Regional Referral Hospital Mbarara for postmortem.

According to an eyewitness, Mr Victor Ampaire, the shooting happened as the army officer was having a light moment with a friend near a bar.

“The soldier was enjoying a selfie moment with a girl at a bar in the police barracks opposite Bank of Uganda branch. The police constable asked him not to take photos in the barracks but the soldier abused him. A heated argument ensued before he (Opio) opened fire,” Mr Ampaire said. Read more