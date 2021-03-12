By Juliet Nalwooga

A policeman in Mukono has succumbed to injuries he sustained after hitting himself with a canister while taking safety precautions with a pistol launcher.

The deceased who has been identified as Cpl Augustin Nkwasibwe accidentally pulled the trigger of the pistol launcher that discharged a canister, which caused deep injuries on his body.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson says the victim was rushed to hospital but unfortunately passed on shortly after arrival.

The incident happened at the Field Force Unit base in Mukono District.

The deceased officer was enlisted into the Uganda Police Force on 10th October 1998.