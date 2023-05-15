Ivan Wabrire, the police constable who killed a money lender at Rajja Chambers along Parliament Avenue today appeared before Buganda Road Court and made an extra-judicial statement.

Addressing journalists at Naguru, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the suspect’s murder case file has been sanctioned by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and is ready for his trial to begin.

He says this was after the suspect reportedly admitted to having murdered Uttam Bhandari, the manager of TFS Financial Services for allegedly cheating him.

Enanga adds that upon arrest in Busia on Saturday night, Wabwire who appeared to be in very good shape was transferred to Kampala Metropolitan Headquarters where he was examined by physiatrists who established that he was normal and of sound mind before interrogation started.

Enanga says the suspect will be charged with murder