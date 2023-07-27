The murder case against a police officer who is accused of murdering Mr. Uttam Bhandari Saremalan, an Indian money lender has been further remanded to Luzira prison.

This is after prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze informed Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi that investigations into the matter are still ongoing and promised court to commit him during the next sitting session.

This prompted the presiding magistrate to adjourn the case until August 24, 2023, for committal.

Prosecution alleges that Police Constable Ivan Wabwire, a resident of CPS Kampala police Barracks on May 12, 2023, at Raja Chambers along Parlimanetary Avenue in Kampala with malice aforethought unlawfully killed Uttam Bhandari Saremal by shooting.