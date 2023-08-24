Police Constable Ivan Wabwire who shot and killed a money lender of Indian descent at Raja Chambers on Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala on May 12 has been further remanded.

State Attorney from the Director of Public Prosecutions Ivan Kyazze Kyazze told Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi that investigations are still ongoing, prompting him to send the suspect back to Luzira prison until September 21, 2023, to enable police finalise their inquiries.

Prosecution states that PC Wabwire a resident of CPS Kampala police Barracks on May 12, 2023, with malice aforethought unlawfully killed Uttam Bhandari by shooting.