Ahead of today’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), policy and economic analysts have tasked president Museveni to focus his speech on the country’s strategy for debt servicing.

The president, in his previous State of the Nation Address, focused on sectors such as Agriculture, Tourism, Oil and Gas, Science and Technology among others.

However, speaking to KFM, Jane Nalunga, the Executive Director of the Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI), says the country needs to know how government intends to manage its debt with the over Shs 70 Trillion budget for the Financial Year 2024/2025.

“When you look at our budget, the 70 trillion almost 40% of that money will go servicing out debit, so the president should be able to tell us how we are going to get out of that debit trap,” she said.

Nalunga also expects the president to address the sticking challenges in other key sectors like agriculture, capital development, health, education and industrialization, as well as other outward factors like Climate Change, Energy Transition, Regional value chain, African-Continental Free Trade Area among others.

The State of the Nation Address is a constitutional tradition that is bestowed upon the Presidency in Article 101 for the President to deliver a State of the Nation address which is a requirement which has since been known to be a day for accountability and a projection of the President on what is to come in the year ahead.