A funeral policy that will guide on how to conduct state funerals is in the offing.

The Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka has told parliament that the government is consolidating all provisions in the laws regarding funerals of public servants, into a funeral policy to stipulate the individuals meant to lie in state upon their demise.

This was after Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu raised the matter on determining whose body should be brought to Parliament for tribute, saying it has been raised several times, but no tangible solution has been availed by the government.

Ssewungu added that this will help not to leave all the powers only with the President to determine who should or shouldn’t be brought to Parliament.

Early this month, the cost of state funerals sparked debate in parliament, with MPs shining the light on the financial burden that comes with funerals that span days when the state takes over arrangements

Uganda’s constitution guarantees a state funeral for only the president, Vice President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice, and Prime Minister.

The same law, however, grants the president authority to declare official burials, which obliges the taxpayer to pick up the funeral bill.