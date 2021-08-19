By Tonny Abet

The Ministry of Health has said mass polio vaccination is the only way to evade major outbreak and shield children from the crippling disease in the country.

This comes a day after experts in the ministry said the infectious strain of polio dubbed ‘circulating vaccine derived polio virus type 2 (cVDPV2),’ which has caused the new polio disease outbreak in the country, came from vaccines.

A vaccine-derived poliovirus is a strain of the weakened poliovirus that was initially included in oral polio vaccine (OPV) and that has changed over time and behaves more like the infectious virus, according to the American Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dr Immaculate Ampaire, the deputy manager of the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunisation (Unepi), told Daily Monitor yesterday that the vaccine is the only way to protect the children from the strain and prevent a major outbreak.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/polio-immunisation-to-kick-off-in-october–3516640