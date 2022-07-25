By Ritah Kemigisa

Political activists have joined calls by DP members who are asking their president general Nobert Mao, now justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, to leave the party peacefully.

Last week, Mao signed a cooperation agreement with President Museveni’s NRM government that has since earned him a ministerial position.

Acholi celebrates as Mao moves justice flag to NRM

According to the signed deal, another DP member will be appointed to a junior ministerial position.

Speaking to KFM, the executive director Centre for Constitutional Governance Dr. Sarah Bireete has challenged Mao and others like Betty Amongi who despite serving in the government is still a UPC member, to be honest to themselves and leave their parties and pick NRM tickets.

Read: DP members want Mao to step down

Museveni appoints Mao justice minister

According to Bireete, crossing from one party to another is okay and part of the political freedoms protected by the Freedom by association.

She however says whenever one makes such a decision to move into another party adding that Mao as a party president, can’t serve two masters ago.

Read also: Mao insists he is still the president of DP