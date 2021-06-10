By Damali Mukhaye

Political experts have warned opposition bigwigs who are usually appointed by President Museveni to serve in his cabinet.

A number of opposition members including Betty Kamya (Uganda Federal Alliance), Florence Nakiwala (Democratic Party) and the former Deputy Mayor of Kampala, Ms Sarah Kanyike (DP) have been dropped in the recently announced cabinet.

The latest opposition member to be appointed is FDC’s Joyce Ssebugwawo as ICT and national guidance minister.

Dr Fredrick Golooba, a Political scientist and researcher now says that the opposition members who are just poached from their mother parties risk being dumped quickly because they lose credibility and integrity.

Mr Ndebesa Mwambutsya, a political analyst from Makerere University says that opposition members who are appointed by Museveni should always put conditions that they will serve in his government while maintaining their political affiliation if they do not want to be used and dumped.