Election experts have implored political parties to start mobilizing resources to facilitate activities for the 2025/26 general elections.

According to the Political Parties and Organizations (Amendment) Bill 2008, the state is under obligation to facilitate political parties and organizations in their activities.

In 2022, at least seven political parties with representation in Parliament received a share of the Shs23 billion from the government for running election-related activities.

However, according to Henry Muguzi, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Finance Monitoring, this amount may be insufficient depending on each political party’s needs ‘for the entire election process.

Muguzi, says limited resources should not be an excuse for inadequate preparation ahead of the general elections.