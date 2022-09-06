Political parties have been urged to work out modalities that can tame their supporters not to be over-excited about pertinent issues. The call has been made by the Chairperson of the National Youth Council, Jacob Eyeru, while presenting at the launch of the Multiparty Youth Forum in Kampala.

Eyeru said that Uganda’s politics has for long been characterized by violent and undisciplined youth from different political parties. He said these have highly contributed to the violent electoral processes in the country.

Eyeru further advised political parties to sensitize their supporters on how to engage in mature non-violent electoral processes if the country is to realize all the democratic processes in organizing elections both at local government and national levels.

Also present at the function was Mathius Mpuuga, Uganda’s leader of opposition in parliament who officiated the event as the chief guest. While addressing the guests, Mpuuga tasked the youth in different political affiliations, to question their leaders about the future of this country.

Additionally, Mpuuga encouraged the youth to work together in building the Multiparty Youth Forum to achieve its core objectives. The forum consists of youth leaders from the seven political parties in parliament, the National Youth Council and the University National Students Council.

Speaking at the launch of the forum, the institute’s Country Director, Frank Rusa, said it will provide a platform to smaller political parties to raise good ideas that can be incorporated into government policies.