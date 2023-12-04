The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party has criticized political leaders for allegedly disregarding the pleas of poor residents whose properties in areas such as Kansanga, Kabalagala, Bunga, and Ggaba have been demolished by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

The demolitions are being carried out in preparation for the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), scheduled for January 15-20, 2024, at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort. Following that, Uganda will host the Third South Summit, organized under the framework of the Group of 77 and China, a loose alliance of developing countries, from January 21-23 at the same venue.

Addressing the media at the party’s headquarters in Rubaga, Charles Basajja, the party treasurer, noted that leaders from Makindye Division had been collecting money from traders operating along various roads but had failed to defend them when KCCA demolished their properties.

He stated that these traders received Parish Development Model and Emyooga funds to start small businesses but are being destroyed due to a one-week event that he claimed had little impact on poor Ugandans.