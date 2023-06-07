By Kevin Githuku

Politicians and celebrities have taken to social media to share their heartfelt condolences and messages of goodwill to the friends and family of former Rubaga South Member of Parliament, Kato Lubwama following his death in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, through his official Twitter account described the former MP as a man who brought life to the 10th Parliament.

“Woken up to the sad news of Hon. Kato Lubwama’s death. The former MP brought life to the 10th Parliament. He could bring a smile to all of us. He was passionate on seeing the entertainment industry grow and employ as many young people as possible. To him, the political divide in the country was unnecessary. He believed in a more united country with no hard feelings based on political beliefs. I wish to extend my condolences to his family and constituents. Rest in peace brother,” Tayebwa tweeted on Wednesday.

Musician Eddy Kenzo through his Twitter account revealed that Lubwama’s death left him speechless.

“Kitalo nyo ekya Hon Kato Lubwama banange, I’m speechless,” Kenzo’s tweet reads.

NTV journalist, Andrew Kyamagero noted that Lubwama will never be forgotten in a tweet.

“Kato Lubwama we will never forget you. Your vibrant spirit will forever live on in our hearts, and your laughter will echo through the corridors of our minds. Farewell,until we meet again .Rest in peace, and know that you are dearly missed. Condolences to the bereaved family,” Kyamagero tweeted on Wednesday.

Many Ugandans, through social media continue to send messages to the friends and family of the celebrated Ugandan comedian, businessman, and ex-legislator, who was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.