The alliance for national transformation party leader, Rtd Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, has eulogised the Retired Maj. Gen. Kasirye Gwanga as a great patriot.

Muntu says Maj Gen Kasirye while still serving in the army was a disciplined, humble officer who was always available for assignments.

He says environmentalists will dearly miss him for his efforts to preserve the forests.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba praised the late as a freat soldier that the UPDF will miss forever.

The Democratic party president Norbert Mao said Kasirye will be remembered as the most colourful army officers Uganda has ever seen, a non-partisan general, who could speak whatever he thinks is right.

He added that the general has been a good friend of Democratic Party and he loved his country whole heartedly.

Mao extended his condolence to his beloved family, UPDF, Buganda kingdom and to Uganda at large.

Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga 68 years breathed his last this morning at Nakasero hospital where he has been for some days.