The State Minister for Disability Affairs Ms Hellen Asamo has blamed politicians for the biting poverty and poor living conditions among persons with disabilities

Minister Asamo says politicians have been hoodwinking voters with small amounts of money which they end up spending on alcohol.

She however notes that with the introduction of the Parish Development Model (PDM), many have started improving their lives and are nolonger susceptible to such tricks.

“Politicians are the ones now making people poor. With the PDM of one million shillings, two thousand shillings will no longer work for us who have been giving them this two thousand. You are only make people drunkards because two thousand shillings is for waragi [alcohol],” she said.