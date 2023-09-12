Politicians have been urged to preach unity instead of tribalism and nepotism.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala, the Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) of Rubaga Division, Anderson Burora, said politicians should carry the ideological question of development and integration that fits in today’s politics.

He was reacting to the president of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Mr Robert Kyagulanyi’s alleged tribal foul language. Mr Kyagulanyi is accused of promoting tribalism while addressing a public gathering in Luweero district last week during the party’s nationwide tours.

In various videos circulating on social media, Kyagulanyi accused President Museveni’s government of trying to kill him before advising the Baganda to fight for their land.

Following his remarks, Kyagulanyi has been accused of promoting hate speech and tribalism.

Burora says such words are very dangerous to a country like Uganda, urging politicians to be careful, especially around this time when they are holding public gatherings as the country prepares for the next general elections.

He has advised young people to critically analyze the messages preached by politicians before supporting them.