By Benjamin Jumbe

World Animal Protection, an organization that advocates for animal rights protection, has challenged various stakeholders in Uganda to work towards improving the welfare of animals to avoid diseases and pandemic outbreaks.

The organisation’s Humane and Sustainable Agriculture Campaign Manager Dr. Victor Yamo reveals that poor welfare is leading to increased consumption of unsafe and adulterated food which has ended up affecting human health.

He cites continued use of antibiotics in farming which ends up in the products from birds and animals leading to microbial resistance.

He also proposes inclusion of animal welfare in the school curriculum right from primary level.