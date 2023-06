By AFP

Pope Francis was said to be awake and cheerful Wednesday after undergoing a three-hour hernia operation which has revived concerns over the 86-year-old’s increasingly fragile health.

The Argentine pontiff had been admitted earlier in the day to the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he is expected to stay for several days. “The Holy Father reacted well both to the surgery and the anaesthesia.

He is already awake… he has already cracked a joke,” the surgeon who operated on him, Sergio Alfieri, told reporters. Read more