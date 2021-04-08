Pope Francis has appointed Rt. Rev. Paul Ssemogerere of Kasana-Luweero to be the Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Kampala.

This comes after the death of Archbishop Charles Lwanga who died on Saturday morning and is being buried today inside Rubaga Cathedral, which was his administrative and spiritual seat as a prelate.

He will be buried between the graves of Dr Joseph Kiwanuka (who served as the Archbishop of Rubuga from 1961 until the time of his death in 1966) and Bishop Edward Michaud, who served as the Apostolic Vicar in Tabora, Tanzania before being transferred to Uganda in 1932.

More details to follow.