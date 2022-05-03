By Ritah Kemigisa

As Journalists across the world observe World Press Freedom day today, Pope Francis has defended Media freedom and praised journalists who report with courage and keep the world informed about humanity’s wounds.

Speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly address and blessing, the Pope paid tribute to the journalists who have died or been jailed in the line of duty.

The Pope rendered homage to journalists who pay in person for this right citing statistics that 47 journalists were killed and more than 350 jailed last year.

UNESCO, the U.N. organization that sponsors World Press Freedom Day, earlier this year said that 55 journalists and media workers were killed in 2021.

Last month the Pope honored journalists killed covering the Russia-Ukraine war, saying he hoped God would reward them for serving the common good.

Reporters without Borders, which is based in Paris, has since revealed that it has documented a number of attacks directly targeting journalists wearing “Press” arm bands in Ukraine.