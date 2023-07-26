Pope Francis has invited the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among for a meeting scheduled to be held on August 25, 2023.

According to the communique wired to the Office of the Speaker, through the Apostolic Nunciature, Among and her team will be received by His Eminence Pietro Cardinal Parolin, who serves as the Secretary to Pope Francis.

“The Apostolic Nunciature in the Federal Republic of Germany presents complements to the Embassy of the Republic of Uganda to the Holy see, and with reference to the latter’s note vabale No 106/2023 dated 3rd July 2023, has the honour to transmit the message of the office of the Holy See that His Holiness Pope Francis has granted a private audience to the Rt Hon Among Anita Annet, Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, on Friday Morning on 25th August 2023,” the invitation reads in part.

“The Apostolic Nunciature is pleased to communicate further that as per the protocol practice, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, after the papal audience, will be received by His Eminence Pietro Cardinal Parolin, Secretary State of His Holiness.” the invitation reads further.

Once honored, this would mean that Speaker Among in her current capacity will be meeting the Pope for the second time, the first having been in August last year.

The invitation comes at a time when Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is in Rome where she also met Pope Francis.

In the meeting with Nabbanja, the Pope is reported to have lauded Uganda for her open embrace and support to the refugees that continue to flood the country from neighboring countries.