By The East African

Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan early 2023, Monsignor Ettore Balestrero, the Apostolic Nuncio to the DRC, has said.

Monsignor Ettore made the announcement after meeting President Felix Tshisekedi on Thursday in Kinshasa.

He says Pope Francis will make the already announced trip to DRC from January 31, 2023 to February 3.

He will visit Kinshasa and South Sudan on an ecumenical pilgrimage of peace.

Prime Minister Sama Lukonde has revealed that Pope Francis will arrive in Kinshasa at the invitation of President Félix Tshisekedi, adding that the pontiff’s arrival is “a comfort for the Congolese people.