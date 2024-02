By Winfred Watenya

As the Lent season gets into the second week, the head of the Catholic Church is asking believers to emulate Jesus Christ during his time in the desert and stand firm against temptation.

In his daily homily, Pope Francis says that just as Jesus Christ was tempted by the devil while in the desert, Christians too are invited to fight off the devil during lent.

He challenges believers to make the most of the silence and inner chamber and listen to their hearts in truth.