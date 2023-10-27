By Catherine Ageno

Pope Francis has implored the faithful across the globe to join in praying for peace to be restored in Palestine and Israel today.

The Pontiff announced the special day of prayer at the end of Wednesday’s general prayers when he again turned his attention to the areas of conflict in the world, especially now in the Holy Land.

According to the Pope, today is a Day of Prayer, Fasting, and Penance for peace.

He also calls for the release of the hostages and the entry of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The cardinal patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, encourages the faithful to organize local initiatives within their localities, as hundreds gather in St Peter’s Square to pray for peace today.

Earlier during the ICT job fair held at Kampala’s ceremonial grounds, a section of clerics under the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda also prayed for peace to be restored in Palestine. Sheikh Muhammad Waiswa the Second Deputy Mufti of Uganda prayed “We also pray for your ardent mercy for the urgently needed reconciliation between the people of Israel and Palestine from such a destructive war. In the mighty name we have prayed”.

The fighting that erupted on October 7th has so far claimed hundreds of lives and left hospitals grappling with a health crisis due to the growing number of the severely injured.