By Mike Sebalu

The Pornographic Control Committee at the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity has warned that schools are now the prime target for LGBT communities and that urgent attention must be exercised from every stakeholder to deal with the vice.

According to the Pornography Control Committee chairperson at the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity, Dr. Annet Kezaabu, the LGBT community is now using schools to recruit, groom, initiate, teach, and later turn learners into agents of change in a wicked manner.

Dr. Kezaabu says these are being trapped with incentives majorly scholarships as she encourages parents to be more vigilant.

She calls for more awareness around children by guiding them to resist gifts and items from people they barely know.

Dr. Kezabu’s concerns came after the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr. Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu publicly confessed that they had received reports of a group of underground individuals on a mission to recruit school-going children into homosexuality.

He also advised the government to set up a mechanism for learners to report individuals recruiting school-going children into homosexuality.