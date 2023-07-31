By Mike Sebalu

The Ministry of internal affairs has said that the existence of non-manned porous borders remains to be a major stumbling block in the fight against human trafficking across the country.

Uganda has 2699km of borderlines with five countries but only 67km are under the control of internal affairs.

According to the Commissioner of Police Mr Julius Twinomujuni who also doubles as national coordinator on trafficking in persons at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the cases reported had increased from 500 in 2021 to about 1200 by the end of last year as a result of increased awareness.

He added that in a report released this month, domestic cases of human trafficking in Uganda catered for more than 80 percent with women, children, and youth most vulnerable.

He said this is being caused mostly by poverty, unemployment, economic and gender inequality, discrimination, domestic violence, limited access to education, and to some extent political instability among others.

He was speaking at the commemoration of the World Day Against Human Trafficking, with national celebrations held at Kabira Country Club in Bukoto.

Speaking from the same function, the deputy head of international crimes who also heads the prevention of trafficking i

in the office of the Directorate of Pubic Prosecutions (DPP) Ms. Racheal Bihore, said, the current human trafficking is being related as an act of financing terrorism.

This year’s day was celebrated under the theme, “Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind,”