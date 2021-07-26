BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Gender Ministry, Post Bank and Airtel Telecom Company are on the spot following the double payment of up to 6,000 beneficiaries of shs 100,000 covid-19 relief cash.

Last week the ICT and national guidance minister Chris Baryomunsi said the error saw the government lose shs 600m.

The Gender ministry permanent secretary Aggrey Kibenge has since blamed Post Bank, which was contracted by the government to wire the cash.

Post Bank has meanwhile admitted the double payment but quickly adds that they realised the error early enough and even managed to reverse the same for a number of beneficiaries.

The Bank’s Grants Manager, George Kiyinji says they are to meet today to reconcile their records to assess the extent of the loss.

According to Kiyinji, they are using two systems to pay; their own system and that of Airtel further adding that the error came from the system operated by Airtel.

Efforts to reach the Airtel public relations manager Sumin Namaganda have been futile.