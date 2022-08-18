Cambridge University in London has released another set of results for learners who sat for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education /O ‘level Examinations in May/June 2022.

The students had a remarkable performance in Economics and Sciences, with Uganda having the best students in sub-Saharan Africa out of the 110 who sat and passed.

According to the Headmaster Vienna College Namugongo Muhamed Kakika, the Ugandan curriculum carries the best foundation explaining why students from National Curriculum excel in International Examinations.

Kakiika says all students passed with top grades after competing with 167 countries across the world.

Ugandan schools offering the Cambridge curriculum include Vienna college Namugongo, Kabojja, Agakhan, International school of Uganda, Kampala international school, Galaxy, Rainbow, Acons, Heritage, and Taibah schools.