By Ritah Kemigisa

Poultry farmers have welcomed the decision by Kenya to lift its ban on Ugandan poultry products including eggs, chicks and chicken.

On Tuesday, the Kenyan and Ugandan government in a joint communique also agreed to immediately remove any administrative measures that have inhibited trade in poultry and poultry products.

The two sides also agreed to work on removing restrictive levies that violate the EAC Customs Union Protocol by July next year, a reiteration of a declaration they had made in April.

Now speaking to KFM, the chairperson of the Poultry Association of Uganda, Andrew Rubaihayo questions the time frame within which the resolutions will be implemented adding that the loss suffered cannot be cleared easily.