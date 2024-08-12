Local leaders in Kawempe Division have blamed the high rate of teenage pregnancies and early marriages on poor parenting and poverty which has put young girls at risk.

The Local Council One Chairperson for Ssebagala zone in Kawempe Division, Mr Edward Kiiza says poor parenting, and biting poverty have greatly contributed to the increased cases of teenage pregnancy.

He says girls as young as 13 years are getting pregnant after being lured with money into sexual relations by older men.

Kiiza was speaking at the launch of a skilling program for younger mothers in Ssebagala Zone being implemented by the High Sound for Children organization.

The organisation’s founder and executive director, Ms Hadijja Mwanje called for tough action by community leaders against men who use younger girls and leave them suffering.

“We have also launched a skilling program for young mothers. We are starting with about 50 girls for this very zone and then we shall spread later,” she said.

The event was one of a series of activities held in celebration of High Sound for Children’s five years of existence.